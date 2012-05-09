Topics

BitWise BC1

The BitWise BC1 Automation Controller features expanded hardware interfaces and new automation features.

  • According to the BitWise, the BC1 can be the primary controller for any installation, and can co-exist with additional BC1 and BC4 controllers. The BC1 combines the power and flexibility of user scripting with the simplicity of drag and drop programming.
  • Features include:
  • * 8-routed, adjustable IR ports
  • * On-board IR library and learner
  • * 4- RS232 ports
  • * 4- SPDT Relays
  • * 4- Input ports
  • * Multiple simultaneous TCP client connections
  • * Powerful scheduling and automation functionality
  • * Remotely triggered events via Voice & SMS Text
  • * Capable of being remotely updated via BitWise Touch App eliminates truck rolls