The BitWise BC1 Automation Controller features expanded hardware interfaces and new automation features.
- According to the BitWise, the BC1 can be the primary controller for any installation, and can co-exist with additional BC1 and BC4 controllers. The BC1 combines the power and flexibility of user scripting with the simplicity of drag and drop programming.
- Features include:
- * 8-routed, adjustable IR ports
- * On-board IR library and learner
- * 4- RS232 ports
- * 4- SPDT Relays
- * 4- Input ports
- * Multiple simultaneous TCP client connections
- * Powerful scheduling and automation functionality
- * Remotely triggered events via Voice & SMS Text
- * Capable of being remotely updated via BitWise Touch App eliminates truck rolls