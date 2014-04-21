Legrand Combines Wiremold and Middle Atlantic Technology In Evolution Ceiling Box

The What: Legrand has introduced a line of high-performance wire and cable management devices–the Evolution Series ceiling box.

Legrand Evolution Series ceiling box.

The What Else: Offered in six variations, 2 feet by 2 feet by 6 inches deep, the boxes fit above a false or permanent ceiling to provide storage for electronic audio/video and IT equipment, and to support a projector, if required. These boxes are designed for conference rooms, classrooms, training facilities, or anywhere a projector and/or AV equipment is needed and where large racks or furniture storage are not practical.

The Why: Designing the Evolution Series Ceiling Box presented an opportunity for two Legrand product brands, Wiremold and Middle Atlantic Products, to combine their individual areas of expertise and create a solution that is easy to install and service and helps ensure system reliability. It incorporates the innovative wire and cable management facilities inherent in all Wiremold designs, as well as the device mounting, thermal management, and power considerations intrinsic in Middle Atlantic’s products.

One More Thing: The six versions of the Evolution Series ceiling box include three units with a projector mount, and several options for electrical circuitry. Receptacles within each box are uncontrolled, controlled by dry contact or feature network (IP) or RS232 series port enabled RackLink technology from Middle Atlantic Products, which monitors and controls the power to AV and IT equipment. Receptacles are rotated to accommodate large plugs.