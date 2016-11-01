Legrand Adds Five Fixture Integrated Sensors to Wattstopper Line

Legrand has added five new fixture integrated sensors to its Wattstopper FSP-200 product family. New choices of IP66-rated FSP sensors include the FSP-2x2 product family, which provides code compliance for fixtures that require the simplest code compliant lighting controls capability to the enhanced, fully enclosed FSP-2x1B product family.

New features and benefits include a new universal voltage sensor option (120-480VAC), four different mounting options, and four color selections to match forms and colors of modern LED lighting fixtures, and IP66 rating for applications needing reliable operation in harsh wet and cold conditions. Additionally, photosensor and daylight capabilities add a dusk-to-dawn control option for sequence of operation flexibility. The sensors offer a unique security feature that locks the sensor configuration preventing any unauthorized changes.

Designed for optimal performance, the FSP-200 line provides effective lighting control to improve energy performance and simplifies compliance with the latest parking garage and outdoor lighting control code requirements including California Title 24 (2013) and ASHRAE 90.1 (2010)/IECC (2012). These sensors are well suited for outdoor parking lots and pathways, indoor parking structures, and high bay applications such as warehouses.

Available now and in three models, the Wattstopper FSP-2x1B Series features multiple voltage options, allowing customers to control a variety of fixtures ranging from low-voltage 12-32VDC, single phase, and now dual phase with a universal voltage option (120-480VAC); flexible mounting, with three configurations for mounting inside or to the outside of a fixture or enclosure via a 0.5-inch knockout or to a pole; and ladder-free configuration, simplifying the initial setup and sensor adjustments, which can be made using the Wireless Handheld Configuration Tool (FSIR-100).

The Wattstopper FSP-2x2 Series is available soon and will feature multiple voltage options, offered in two models operating on low (12-32VDC) and line voltage (120-277VAC); code compliance for fixtures that require the simplest code compliant lighting controls capability; and a novel form factor that allows for quicker snap-in installation with a rectangular punch-out. Also, simple trimpot-based controls allow the user to set parameters.

“We are excited to offer even more versatility to our award-winning FSP sensor line for LED fixtures,” said Ryan Smillie, OEM sales manager for Wattstopper at Legrand, North America. “Now our OEM partners have more flexibility with more mounting, color, and voltage options. They can also have peace of mind knowing that they have additional security features and a sensor that is IP66 rated and can stand up to harsh environments.”

This unveiling follows the launches of the FSP-201 low-voltage sensor and the FSP-211 line voltage sensor.