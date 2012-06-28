ISF Ramps Up Training Sessions

ISF– the Imaging Science Foundation– the Commercial portion of which is run by Alan and Jonathan Brawn, and now also with new addition Jeff Murray teaching courses– has been on something of a roll lately. ISF has branched out beyond just display calibration, and are now offering specific offerings for digital signage, production, and more.

A student calibrates Elite in Houston last week.According to ISF, the ISF spec is now engineered into over 12,000,000 displays per year. ISF “trains pros to deploy these utilities with HDTVs provided by Sharp, Panasonic, LG, Epson, Runco and others,” said Jeff Murray. “These displays are ISFccc engineered for calibration so your work is simplified with ISF designed CalMAN workflows. Select automated Workflows will save you time on 10 or 20 point grayscale and 18 Point 3D CMS color gamut adjustments. The degree of accuracy now available via these workflows is superb, repeatable and efficient.”

Here is a run-down of some of ISF’s offerings:

• ISF Level I "One-On-One" Distance Learning:

A 4 hour interactive online ISF Instructor facilitated course in video calibration basics.

• ISF Studio:

A course geared towards colorists, VFX, DITs and others involved in the video and feature film industry.

Master Training Schedule - Upcoming Seminars:

• ISF Level I/II - Full 3-Day Seminar w/Certification and post-course Phone Mentoring

July 9-11 New York City @ CNN Center

July 17-19 Sioux Falls, SD @ SD Technology Business Center

September 4-6 Indianapolis, IN Pre-CEDIA

September 17-19 Beijing, China - Hosted by Home Theater China

November 13-15 Boca Raton @ ISF World Headquarters

• ISF Commercial/Digital Signage Display Experts Training & Certification - 2-Day Seminar

August 8-9 Kitchener, ON @ Christie Digital

October 10-11 St Louis, MO

December 4-5 Dallas @ Texas Instruments

• ISF Level I Field - A 1-Day hands-on seminar in video calibration:

July 31 - Chicago @ Sharp

August 2 - Madison, WI

August 16 - San Francisco

August 23 - Los Angeles

August 30 - Minneapolis

Sept 4 - Indianapolis (Pre-CEDIA)

Sept 20 - Detroit

Sept 25 - Dallas

• ISF Studio - A course geared towards colorists, VFX, DITs and others involved in the video and feature film industry:

August 14 - San Jose, CA

August 21 - Los Angeles

August 28 - Minneapolis

Sept 18 - Cincinnati

Sept 27 - Austin, TX

For ISF course information, and to register:

https://jamavmarketing.com/Home_Page.html

Jerry Murray, 916-803-0619

jerry@jamavtraining.com