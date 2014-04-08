Nielsen Data Service for Digital Signage/DOOH Networks

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA), that represents leading digital placed based networks, announced today that it will collaborate with Nielsen to create two programs exclusively for DPAA members.

The first of the programs is the “DPAA-Nielsen Service Bureau” that will offer solutions from several Nielsen syndicated data sets to DPAA member networks with a limited license. The Service Bureau provides DPAA member networks with data resources and analyses on an ad hoc basis, allowing them to focus on growing their sales and marketing toolkits while creating compelling, research-backed sales stories that demonstrate value to advertisers. DPAA members will be able to use Nielsen Scarborough data through PrimeLingo and MonitorPlus data through Adviews. Reports will be made available in a sales planner-ready format.

The second service is the “DPAA-Nielsen Digital Diploma Series Training Program.” The Nielsen training team will provide a series of training webinars and insights, educating DPAA member networks on how to use qualitative and quantitative data sets across all media as part their daily sales process. These complimentary trainings will begin in second quarter for DPAA member networks.

Barry Frey, president and chief executive officer, DPAA, said, "This relationship with Nielsen represents a tremendous opportunity for DPAA member networks, in terms of revenue opportunities, efficient access to syndicated databases, and enhancement of member knowledge base. We are pleased to add this to our growing list of member benefits."

George Brady, vice president, client services, Nielsen On Location, said, “In joining forces with the DPAA, Nielsen is committed to supporting this growing sector. Networks will have the ability to connect media consumption, consumer buying patterns and commercial ad spending in an efficient manner. These comprehensive local insights are paramount to any marketing strategy, and in showing the value of an audience to a brand’s bottom-line. And, by providing a complimentary training program, networks will have the knowledge needed to leverage the rich variety of research resources available today.”