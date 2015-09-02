Lectrosonics Opens New Canadian Headquarters Near Toronto’s Entertainment District

Lectrosonics has moved its Canadian office to a new, larger facility located near the city of Toronto’s entertainment district, which includes many broadcast and film production locations — known as Hollywood North — as well as the city’s famed theatre district.

The new Canadian facility, which includes a new demo/showroom, expanded service department, more parking, and easy load-in capabilities, is designed to be a lab-type environment and a place to serve Lectrosonics clients’ every need.



“Our whole intention in relocating to this facility is to be close and accessible enough to assist our clients with all their RF needs for a production or fixed installation – things like spectrum planning, frequency coordination, and even working cooperatively with other manufacturers involved, so our clients feel that Lectrosonics is an essential part of their production,” said Colin Bernard, director of Canadian operations at Lectrosonics.



“Now we have a convenient location and environment that our clients can easily access. This is intended to be a marketing/sales support office that offers thought leadership, RF consulting and mission-critical solutions for our valued customers.”



The Canadian facility is a fully equipped extension of the Lectrosonics headquarters, featuring access to all service data and diagrams, and the ability handle all warranty and service for Lectrosonics products in Canada. The service department, headed by RF technician and technical support specialist Joe Burtinsky, is sound proof and completely self sufficient.