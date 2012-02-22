IAVI Introduces Hitachi’s Newly Released 3LCD Projectors

IAVI has announced Hitachi’s newest additions to their line of projectors. Holistically, the CP-WX8240, CP-WX8255, CP-X8150, and CP-X8160 Series provides reliability, convenience, and cost effective pricing. The unique technology and engineering qualities of each of these 3LCD projectors, as well as the protection IAVI offers, provide a secure foundation with end users.

These advanced models offer more brightness, contrast, and resolution than recent projectors, providing an intense display of colored graphics for screen sizes up to 300 inches. They also include flexible connectivity, network capability controlled by a LAN connection, technical specs, and a various amount of other enhancements.

Furthermore, these models offer additional features such as; a motorized focus and zooming lens shift to assist in simple image adjustment, connection options providing two HDMI inputs, two computer inputs and a monitor out and two USB inputs, mouse or wireless adapter, an Ethernet jack to obtain a network connection, and a high-performance filter lasting up to 15,000 hours.