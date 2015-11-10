Lectrosonics Debuts HHa Digital Hybrid Wireless Handheld Transmitter

Lectrosonics HHa digital hybrid wireless handheld transmitters features a wide tuning range of 75 MHz or three standard Lectrosonics blocks, selectable RF power of 50 or 100 mW, IR sync for quick setup, and a USB port for firmware updates in the field.

The HHa is designed for a variety of wireless microphone applications, including speech, live vocal performance, theatre, broadcast, AV rental, and houses of worship.



The HHa transmitter is a companion to the new Venue 2 wide bandwidth high-performance modular receiver system. The company's patented digital hybrid wireless process delivers compandor-free audio and uses an analog FM carrier to transmit a specially encoded signal to deliver digital audio quality while remaining spectrum efficient.



The Lectrosonics HHa’s standard capsule mount accepts industry-standard dynamic, electret, and condenser microphone elements. The HHa features a programmable external button that can be set as mute, cough, power, or talkback, or bypassed.



"I'm really excited that the handheld transmitter is now joining our wide-tuning product group as a companion to the SSM, LT and Venue 2," said Karl Winkler, vice president of sales and service at Lectrosonics. "The wide tuning range makes it much easier to find an open frequency for good performance, and cuts down by a third the amount of inventory needed to cover the available spectrum."