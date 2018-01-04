Leading Experts to Kickstart ISE 2018 at Smart Building Conference

Taking place on the day before ISE 2018 begins, Smart Building Conference will explore the latest technologies, solutions and strategies being developed for smart homes, offices, buildings and cities.

The twin-track, full-day summit will reveal how buildings are becoming ever smarter and what this means for the AV and systems integration business. Some of the world’s leading smart building experts and thought leaders are taking part in this year’s event, such as leading architect and inventor Carol Ratti (pictured).

Commented SBC Chairman Bob Snyder: “SBC now adds real value to the whole ISE experience, whether your focus is on the commercial or residential market sectors. The key takeaway will be that attendees will have a much clearer picture of the smart building roadmap. Buildings are getting smarter very quickly.”

Confirmed speakers include:

Ger Baron, CTO, City of Amsterdam

Ron Bakker, Partner, PLP Architecture

Christoph Kronhagel, Founder, Kronhagel Mediatecture

Iain Gordon, President, KNX UK

CIRCE Foundation

Phil Zito, Founder, Building Automation Monthly

Carlo Ratti, Founder, Carlo Ratti Associati

World renowned architect and inventor Carlo Ratti will also be giving the exhibition’s Opening Address on ‘Senseable Cities’ which will take place on the conclusion of SBC. This will be followed by the ISE 2018 Official Opening Reception where complimentary food and drink will be served to all those attending.

SBC 2018 takes place on 5 February at RAI Amsterdam.

