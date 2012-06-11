Chief Announces New FUSION Cart and Stand

Chief will exhibit their new line of FUSION Series carts and stands at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas June 13-15 at booth C7519.

"The newly designed carts were built with the end-user in mind," said Wade Link, product manager. "The updated look will fit well in educational and corporate settings, and the new height adjustment system and accessory shelf with handles will make maneuvering the carts easy."

The design updates include flexible cable covers that allow access to lay in cables at any point along the column while concealing them for a clean installation. A turn knob lets a single user raise and lower the screen to any height between 50 and 70 inches (127-177 cm). The aesthetic redesign incorporates rounded edges and sleek features to give the cart a softer, professional feel that will fit well in corporate and classroom environments.

The new carts and stands also will feature:

•±5 degrees of tilt and display adjustment

•User-friendly interface, designed for screen sizes up to 60 inches (or 125 pounds)

•Black or silver finish

•Accessories including redesigned shelves and equipment storage

•Smooth rolling and lockable castors (for carts)