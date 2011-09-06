Luxul Joins D-Tools MVP Program

Concord, CA--D-Tools announced that Luxul has joined the D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program.

Based in Lindon, UT, Luxul creates high performance Wi-Fi and wired networking products. Luxul recently launched the modular Luxul Xen family of networking solutions to empower CEDIA installers with robust networking solutions that are easy to deploy and manage.

"Luxul is well-recognized as a leader in providing the most robust, stable and efficient wireless networks in the world," said Kevin Hansen, VP of commercial sales at Luxul. "Luxul Xen combines both wired and wireless options, allowing CEDIA dealers to seamlessly deliver complete networking solutions. Also, we market Luxul Xen products exclusively to the custom integrator, making it easy to implement while providing great margins to the dealer."

The D-Tools MVP program is designed to help provide system integrators with the most up-to-date product information to over 3,000 companies using D-Tools System Integrator software. D-Tools MVP members are dedicated to helping companies streamline the design process and making it easier for system integrators and installers to provide accurate proposals to their clients.