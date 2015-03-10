L-com Partners with AvaLAN Wireless on New Products

L-com Global Connectivity, a manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, partnered with AvaLAN Wireless to offer commercial and industrial-grade Ethernet access points, subscriber units, bridges, and OEM wireless module kits.
AvaLAN's products offer the ideal combination of price, range, data rate, security, interference avoidance, and quality of service. Their simple plug-and-play setup requires minimal user programming. Some of the markets and applications served by AvaLAN products include:
- SCADA and Telemetry Links - 900 MHz Products
- Data Acquisition -900 MHz Products
- Oil/Gas and Mining Industries - 900 MHz Products
- Water Treatment Plants - 900 MHz Products
- Video Surveillance - 5.8 GHz Products
- Federal Government -900 MHz and 2.4 GHz High-security Products
- IoT (Internet of Things) - 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz Products
- "As a leader in long-range industrial wireless solutions, AvaLAN's wide range of wireless communications products provide connectivity in the hard-to-reach locations that are typically associated with industrial applications. Through coupling AvaLAN's radios with L-com's products, we are able to offer a complete end-to-end wireless solution where and when our customers need it," said Patrick Pesa, L-com's director of wireless product management.
- "AvaLAN is very excited to partner with L-com and we look forward to introducing AvaLAN's products and technology to L-com's large and diverse customer base," said Matt Nelson, CEO and president of AvaLAN Wireless.
- AvaLAN's entire product portfolio will be available for sale through L-com's online and offline sales channels. Additionally, L-com will provide level one technical support for AvaLAN products. To learn more about AvaLAN products, visit L-com booth #2148 at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas on March 18-19.