NEC Display Receives FDA Clearance on Medical Diagnostic Monitor

The Food and Drug Administration has approved 510(k) market clearance for NEC Display Solutions of America's 21-inch MultiSync MD211G5 medical-grade monitor, built for the displaying and viewing of digital images for diagnosis by trained physicians.

The MD211G5 is an LED-backlit IPS diagnostic display offering out-of-the-box factory DICOM calibration and uniformity control for consistent imaging across the entire screen. Featuring a contrast ratio of 1200:1 and a calibrated brightness of 500 cd/m2, this IPS screen delivers clear, accurate images.

The integrated front sensor constantly monitors and adjusts brightness to maintain the factory DICOM GSDF calibration. The included GammaCompMD QA software performs routine display configuration and ensures consistent image quality. Additionally, the optional GammaCompMD QA Server provides computer networks with centralized control and management of multiple display systems, ideal for large healthcare organizations with multiple campuses.

“The MD211G5 display is the latest NEC diagnostic monitor to receive FDA clearance,” said Art Marshall, product manager for Professional Desktop and Medical Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “Radiology professionals will benefit from the display’s 5-megapixel capability and lower-power LED backlight.”