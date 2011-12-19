MAP Teams with Control Concepts for RackLink

Middle Atlantic Products says that when it set out to develop its new RackLink Suite of Power Management products, a crucial goal was to ensure its communication flexibility across multiple platforms including the web, mobile devices and control systems. To develop that critical open-architecture communication with control systems, the company partnered with Control Concepts, Inc.

Working in close collaboration with Middle Atlantic, audiovisual control system solutions company Control Concepts created communication drivers for both Crestron and AMX that work with the new protocol. The protocol also provides matrix readings from the systems for energy management, imports RackLink data into a database that compares usage and points out cost saving opportunities and allows control systems to register for unsolicited information. These features provide AV professionals with the data they need to make real-time changes to the control system that save energy and cost, and improve functionality.

RackLink products provide installers with flexible, intelligent power monitoring and management for AV systems, along with preemptive support functions. RackLink products are capable of maintaining AV system reliability using automatic actions that include automatic reboot, turning on emergency fans and shutting down equipment for safety in overload or over-temperature conditions.

Jeff Mackie, director of product development at Control Concepts, said that when working with Middle Atlantic on RackLink, he "really felt like part of the team."

“The expertise that Control Concepts brought to the development of RackLink’s control system communication protocol was invaluable,” said Middle Atlantic electrical/electronic product manager, Murray Williams. “Their knowledge of these environments helped optimize its functionality for how integrators utilize it in the field.”