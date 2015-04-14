L-Acoustics Invests in Expanded Production, Logistics Facilities

In anticipation of next week’s Prolight + Sound, the biggest conference of the professional sound industry, L-Acoustics will open three new facilities dedicated to production, logistics, and carpentry.

Carpentry factory

With yearly double-digit growth over the last decade, the company is expanding its manufacturing capacity in order to respond to market demand. The new facilities will enable L-Acoustics to increase production significantly by the end of 2015.

A new logistics facility has been operational since early 2015. Located in the Paris region of France, close to the company’s headquarters in Marcoussis, the new warehouse increases the company’s logistics facilities to 8,200 square meters, expanding capacity by 300 percent.

The new warehouse was joined by the March inauguration of a new production facility. Located in Marcoussis, next to the company’s business headquarters, the brand new assembly site boasts 3,000 square meters fully dedicated to the manufacture of L-Acoustics’ world-renowned sound systems and doubles the current production size. The company’s 4,000-square-meter headquarters, which previously contained both production and business teams, will now be fully dedicated to business operations and research and development.

L-Acoustics’ carpentry subsidiary, located in the Strasbourg region of France, will also double in size with the opening of a new 5,000-square-meter, purpose-built carpentry and paint factory, which is currently under construction and will open in the last quarter of 2015.