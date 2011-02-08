Leviton Renews And Expands With Harman

BOTHELL, WA—Leviton has renewed and expanded its partnership with Harman. Leviton will continue to sell JBL and harman kardon products, and Harman will continue to develop a line of loudspeakers and loudspeaker packages exclusively for Leviton.

AES Announces Dates

NEW YORK, NY—The 130th AES Convention will be held in the Novotel London West Convention Centre, Friday, May 13 – Monday, May 16. The 131st Convention is confirmed for New York’s Jacob Javits Center, Thursday, October 20 - Sunday, October 23.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—At the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, renowned sound artist Bill Fontana has added another dimension to the turretskylight atrium atop the building by enveloping the space in a dynamic, interactive auditory experience. The work employs eight Meyer Sound MM-4XP miniature self-powered loudspeakers— working in conjunction with four moving ultrasonic emitters—to reproduce sounds generated organically by vibrations inside the building.