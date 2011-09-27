Almo Gives Last Call to Register for E4 Chicago

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, today made the last call to register for its E4 AV training and networking tour, which is coming to Chicago on October 6.

Registration is also open for the company’s final E4 event of the year in NYC on October 27. Both E4s will feature a brand new lineup of training sessions, including a just-added class from Christie MicroTiles on designing for high impact signage.

The E4 AV Tour is chock-full of new manufacturing partners and new product debuts. The Chicago event will feature first-time exhibit booths from Armagard, Altinex, BrightSign, MusicLites, Casio, Key Digital, Universal Remote Control, Panasonic Broadcast and Christie MicroTiles. New products that will be shown range from NEC’s interactive classroom tablet software and latest 3-chip DLP projector to the Sharp AQUOS 80-inch flat panel and LG 47-inch direct LED with a super narrow bezel for videowalls and Supersign Elite-S compatibility.

The new Christie MicroTiles session, “Fun with Christie MicroTiles – The New Digital Canvas” will be presented by Bob Christopher of Christie. The one-hour course teaches how to discover the creative freedom of Christie MicroTiles by showing how they can be configured in any shape and size with no practical limit to the number of tiles in a display and a virtually seamless canvas.

The rest of the new Fall E4 2011 training sessions include:

* Keynote: How to Design and Sell Green AV Systems (1 CTS RU)

Gary Kayye, chief visionary, Kayye Consulting

* Power and Grounding Best Practices (1 CTS RU)

Paul Streffon, staff instructor, InfoComm International

* On-The-Job AV Apps (1 CTS RU)

Paul Streffon, staff instructor, InfoComm International

* Basic Acoustics and Quantifying Background Noise (1 CTS RU)

Paul Streffon, staff instructor, InfoComm International

* Content is King but Placement is Crucial: Mount Solutions for Digital Signage (1 CTS RU); Mike Moon, CTS-certified Pro AV installer and products technical specialist, Chief (Chicago); Douglas Bauernschmidt, M.S., PMP, CTS, Instructional Designer for Classrooms, Chief (NYC)

* CAT5 Connectivity for HDMI & HDMI Plug and Play (1 CTS RU)

Mike Tsinberg, founder and president, Key Digital (Chicago session only)

* Videoconferencing: The Business Case Why NOW is the Time (1 CTS RU)

Alan Brawn, principal, Brawn Consulting

* The Art of “Techorating” with Displays for Commercial Applications (1 CTS RU)

Alan Brawn, principal, Brawn Consulting