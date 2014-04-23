Kramer Notification/Emergency System

Kramer Electronics says its newest line of ProScale digital scaler/switchers, the VP-770, VP-771, VP-773, VP-774, VP-773AMP and VP-774AMP are all equipped with a unique built-in Mass Notification & Emergency Communication (MNEC) feature.

This feature provides the ability to have an education facility, corporate campus, or stadium-wide emergency notification immediately displayed on

Kramer Electronics MNEC feature

connected projection screens and monitors. When connected to a network, the Kramer ProScale digital scaler/switchers can be set up to automatically display an alert message. Notifications include flexible options such as the inclusion of an audio alert siren, and the choice of displaying either a text crawler or a text window. The system can even have the Kramer ProScale digital scaler/switchers power up displays that are off in order to display these important messages.

Messages with “Extreme” and “Severe” headers appear nearly full screen and cover any other content. Messages with lower levels of severity appear as text crawls along the bottom of the image. The new Kramer line of presentation switchers only requires an ethernet connection to the appropriate campus network.

Emergency alert messages are composed and transmitted using the XML-based Common Alert Protocol (CAP) application. This allows a warning message to be consistently disseminated simultaneously over many warning systems to multiple proprietary applications and devices. These CAP alerts can include specifics about weather (hurricanes, flooding, storms, etc.), safety and security, as well as secondary functions, such as alert tones, horns, buzzers, and sirens.