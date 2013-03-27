coolux Presents Pandoras Box V.5.5

coolux will present their new Pandoras Box Version 5.5 at this year’s NAB, Prolight+Sound and InfoComm China exhibitions.



This latest version of the Pandoras Box product family will include a 3D object calibration feature.

The new tool is defined by its user friendliness, when it comes to realizing 3D warping applications. All one needs to do is to define four points on an actual object and the software’s calibration feature will automatically map an appropriate 3D file on to the physical object’s surface. This feature is designed to save time in any kind of production setup.

In addition, a new Playlist feature makes it possible for Pandoras Box users to create professional media slide shows by dragging and dropping files, thus reducing the time needed for programming shows.

The Pandoras Box product family will announce another new product at the NAB, Prolight+Sound and infoCOMM China: A QUAD BROADCAST server.

This server will offer customers 4x 3G HD-SDI outputs.

At NAB, coolux will showcase the Pandoras Box’s perspective projection mapping capabilities for virtual and augmented reality applications.