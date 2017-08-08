Kramer Founder Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Kramer Electronics’ founder and CEO Dr. Joseph Kramer has received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award from Installation Magazine on June 29 at the InstallAwards ceremony in London.

Dr. Joseph Kramer

"I am proud and humbled to receive this award," said Kramer. "But I would not have been able to achieve such success without the talent, hard work and dedication of our employees around the world.”

Kramer was founded in the early days of the pro AV industry. From day one, Dr. Kramer’s biggest passion was to develop a product and nurture it through its various phases until its release.

“It’s quite uncommon in our world of AV that a founder is still an integral player in the vision and day-to-day operations of his company, especially after 36 years," said David Margolin, VP marketing at Kramer. "Dr. Kramer continues to be motivated by his deep desire to lead innovation in the industry, which makes him an inspiration to all Kramer employees.”