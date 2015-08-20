Kramer Electronics USA President Dave Bright Announces 2016 Retirement

After more than 35 years in the AV industry, Dave Bright, president and CEO of Kramer Electronics USA, has announced he will retire at the end of 2016. Bright will retire just months short of 20 years with the company. He founded Kramer USA in 1997.

In addition to his time with Kramer, Bright also started and ran the Professional Electronic Division (PED) of Mitsubishi for nearly 13 years in the '80s and '90s.



A professional search firm has begun to find a new president to replace Bright for the day-to-day operations of Kramer USA. When a successor is found, Bright will transition to chairman of the board of Kramer USA in a strategic planning capacity until his actual retirement at the end of 2016.



In retirement, Bright and his wife of more than 39 years, Debbie, plan to travel extensively and enjoy time with their grandchildren. Bright will continue to work in the field of education as a member of the board of directors at Hunterdon County Polytech Technical School, and as a lifelong and avid baseball fan and player, he also plans to pursue his passion for coaching children in the sport.