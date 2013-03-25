Kramer Electronics Debuts VP−690 9-Input Scaler/Switcher

The What: Kramer Electronics has debuted the VP−690 presentation scaler/switcher for 3G HD−SDI, HDMI, computer graphics, composite video and component video signals up to 2K resolution.

The Kramer VP−690 accepts one of nine input signals from amongst one SD/HD/3G HD−SDI input, two HDMI inputs, two computer graphics inputs on 15−pin HD connectors, two composite video inputs on RCA connectors and two component video inputs on RCA connectors. The unit scales the video, embeds the audio, and outputs the signal simultaneously to an HDMI output, a computer graphics video output and an RGBHV video output together with both a digital audio output and an analog stereo audio output.



The What Else: The VP−690 automatically detects and selects the audio source for the HDMI input. If HDMI is not detected, then the machine uses the audio from the analog input. The unit is also HDTV compatible and HDCP compliant, which allows copy−protected data on the HDMI input to pass only to the HDMI output. The VP−690 features Kramer’s high−performance K−Storm Scaling Technology with high−quality 3:2 and 2:2 pull down de−interlacing and full up− and down−scaling of computer graphics video input signals. The VP−690 has 20 output resolutions, a looping 3G HD−SDI input and a non−volatile memory that saves the unit settings.

One Last Thing: Controlling the VP−690 can be done directly, via the front panel push buttons, by RS−232 serial commands transmitted by a touch screen system, PC, or other serial controller, via included handheld remote control, or via the built−in Ethernet port. With its K−Storm Scaling technology, 2K output resolution, versatile video inputs and advanced feature set, the VP−690 is an ideal solution for mixing analog and digital formats in presentation applications such as boardrooms, conference rooms, churches and classrooms. The VP−690 is housed in a 19-inch 1U rack mountable enclosure, with rack “ears” included.