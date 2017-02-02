Kramer Electronics Appoints Rep Firm for Western Region

Kramer Electronics has appointed Anew Communications Technology Inc. (Anew C.T.) as a manufacturers’ representative covering nine Western states: California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

Anew C.T., an outsourced independent sales representative firm with longstanding relationships with commercial audiovisual integrators and design consultants, will promote Kramer Electronics full line of signal management solutions, along with its analog and IP-driven solutions for collaboration, streaming, and control.

“Kramer has had an outstanding reputation with our integrators and consultants,” said Nelson Brugh, president of Anew C.T. “We are excited about Kramer’s decision to partner with independent representative firms for the first time. We see their focus on bringing IT to AV, and that is exactly where Anew C.T. is focused on now in the InfoComm channel.”