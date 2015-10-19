Kramer Adds Powerful, Compact ProScale Presentation Scaler/Switcher

The Kramer VP-440, the company’s new desktop-size, six-input ProScale presentation digital scaler/switcher, is designed for classrooms, boardrooms, and rental applications. The unit features four HDMI and two computer graphics video inputs on 15-pin HD connectors, as well as both HDMI and an HDBaseT outputs that simultaneously display the same scaled input signal.

The Kramer VP-440 features control options such as front-panel control via a user-friendly on-screen display (OSD), RS-232, and contact-closure control; built-in web pages over Ethernet; and bi-directional RS-232 port tunneling via HDBaseT. The product also features last-connected auto-input switching, giving users plug-and-display functionality.



The VP-440 has unbalanced analog stereo inputs for each video input and embedded audio for its HDMI inputs. The product also includes an unbalanced analog stereo audio output along with its HDMI and HDBaseT outputs. The VP-440 comes with a microphone input and includes audio digital signal processing with features such as audio equalization, microphone mixing and talkover, and delay. The unit also includes level control for the outputs and each individual input.



The VP-440 uses PixPerfect, Kramer’s precision pixel mapping and scaling technology, and ProcAmp that lets users individually set color, sharpness, contrast, and brightness. The unit also provides constant output sync, a feature that eliminates disruption on the output during input switching when no video is detected.