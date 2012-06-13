NEC Digital Signage for Las Vegas Airport’s New Terminal

- NEC Display Solutions of America has announced that Las Vegas-McCarran International Airport selected and will be deploying more than 900 NEC large-screen displays and 800 single-board computers (SBCs) for the city’s new $2.4-billion Terminal No. 3, slated to open June 27. NEC is displaying digital signage and other display technologies at InfoComm12, Booth No. C6819 from June 13-15 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- The digital signage will be used to provide flight, baggage and gate information, wayfinding, directories and airline branding to many of the 41 million travelers who pass through the airport each year. The 1.9-million sq.-ft., 14-gate facility is the largest modern public works project in Nevada history and will be home to nearly two dozen international and domestic airline carriers that fly to Las Vegas.
- “Employing 1,800 people at its peak, the McCarran Terminal 3 project positions Las Vegas for the demanding growth in international and domestic travel, and our region as the premier tourism destination,” said David Bourgon, Manager, Airport IT Services at McCarran Airport. “NEC’s digital signage will be instrumental in guiding our visitors through the new facility and creating lasting, positive experiences and memories.”
- NEC’s technology, comprised of 182 46-inch P461s and 723 40-inch P401s, will be used for flight, baggage and gate information, security checkpoints, gate-holding areas and check-in counters. NEC’s SBCs also will be deployed with the digital screens and reside in the slot options of the P Series displays.
- “NEC has built a reputation for innovation and leadership in digital signage, and we’re grateful for the confidence that McCarran Airport officials continue to place in us,” said Keith Yanke, Director of Large-Screen Displays and Projectors at NEC Display Solutions. “Las Vegas and its hospitality industry are home to many NEC technologies, and we welcome our role in helping make Las Vegas a top tourist destination in the world.”
- “The decision to use NEC displays in our new terminal turned out to be an easy one,” Bourgon said. “Since we began using NEC products in 2006, we have been extremely satisfied with their performance and durability.”
- McCarran Airport flies an average of 114,000 passengers a day and handles more than 500 tons of cargo. More than 1,000 NEC displays already are used in Terminals 1 and 2.
- For more information: www.necdisplay.com
Topics