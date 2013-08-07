Audio-Technica Honors On the Road Marketing with President’s Award

Pictured L-R: On the Road Marketing’s Justin Walker, Sales, and Chris Grajewski, Sales; Michael Edwards, Audio-Technica V.P. Professional Products; On the Road’s Doug Brown, Principal; Philip Cajka, A-T U.S. President and C.E.O.; and On the Road’s Jon Stafford, Sales, and Jason Longobardo, Sales. Photo by Corey Walthall, Clyne Media Inc.

Nyack, New York-based On the Road Marketing has been presented with Audio-Technica’s prestigious President’s Award, for their work representing Audio-Technica U.S. On the Road Marketing’s Principal Doug Brown accepted the award, which recognizes a leading manufacturer’s representative for outstanding commitment and dedication during the Audio-Technica 2012/2013 fiscal year. The award was presented by Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. President and C.E.O., and Michael Edwards, A-T V.P. Professional Products. Also representing On the Road Marketing were Justin Walker, Chris Grajewski, Jon Stafford and Jason Longobardo. On the Road’s Frank Portalatin was absent. The A-T President’s Award was presented at a ceremony during the 2013 InfoComm Expo on June 12 in Orlando, Florida.

Phil Cajka said, “On the Road Marketing has been awarded this honor for their continued dedication to sales, customer care and the marketing of the A-T brand. Their team has a vast base of knowledge and experience in the audio industry. We are proud to give them this honor, and grateful for their hard work and continued service."