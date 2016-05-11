K&M to Commemorate 21020 Mic Stand’s 50th Anniversary at InfoComm

König and Meyer will feature a promotional commemorative gold version of its 21020 Tripod Mic Stand at InfoComm 2016.

The 21020 was created in 1966 and has since gone on to become an industry standard. In 1954, K&M built its first microphone stand with a screw-in base section and no boom arm. To improve functionality at the end of the 50s, Karl König developed a unique swivel joint to adjust the boom arm. In 1966, they developed a new base construction for the microphone stand: the screw-in base was replaced by foldable legs. Additionally, the shape of the socket was redesigned—an idea that has stood the test of time.

Today the 21020 is still an industry standard for a professional and reliable stand with extreme durability and functionality. The use of high-quality materials and optimized production ensures all K&M products will stand the test of time.