Caltron Open Frame LED Monitors

Caltron has always been committed to bringing their customers with the latest product in the industry, and continuing with this standard, Caltron is proud to introduce the next item in our LBT line of Open Frame Monitors, the LBT-0651O, 6.5” Open Frame LED Monitor. This is the third release in our small form factor line of Open Frame Monitors and it’s available in the standard open frame or touch screen version, if necessary.

The LBT-0651O Open Frame LED Monitor will replace the current FBT-0651O with a few improvements like with the increased brightness of 800 nits, compared to the current 450 nits. There’s also an increase on the contrast ratio and a wider range of operating temperature and viewing angle. And with LED technology, the LBT-0651O is operating at a smaller energy footprint with an increased of energy output to produce a higher quality display. For exact specs of the LBT-0651O, please visit our product page to view the data sheet.

Many industrial applications would like to get the most robust product that is best suited for their application the first time around and with the LBT-0651O having higher temperature ratings than the typical FBT-0651O and a longer MTBF from 20,000 to 50,000 hours, integrators and OEM’s can use these monitors into any application with minimal worry. The LBT-0651O is comprised of all the same durable industrial grade components and the form factor will be the same as the FBT-0651O. This makes it easy to adopt the new LBT-0651O with virtually no design change on the customer’s end.

For more information: www.caltronind.com or contact a sales representative at sales@caltronind.com or 510-440-1800.

