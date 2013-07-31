Round 1 Early-Bird Discounts for CEDIA EXPO End Aug 2

- CEDIA has revealed that early-bird discounts for CEDIA EXPO 2013 will end at 5 p.m. PDT Friday, August 2.
Attendees who register prior to the early-bird deadline will save 40 percent. Attendees will have the opportunity to save 20 percent until September 23.
CEDIA EXPO will offer education and training focused on both the technical and business sides of the industry, opportunities to get certified, and emerging trends and technology that will shape the way home technology professionals do business now and in the future.
The show will be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver September 25-28 (show floor open September 26-28). The chart below shows potential savings opportunities available through early registration:
Tradeshow Access
CEDIA Training
Courses
(a la carte)
Members Only
Training PassMembers Only
Networking Pass
On or before August 2
40% off
Members – FREE
Non-Members – $45
Members – $65 - $244
Non-Members – $85 - $317Members – $359
Non-Members – N/A
Members - $299
Non-Members – N/A
August 3 – September 23
20% offMembers – FREE
Non-Members –$60
Members – $ 87 - $325
Non-Members – $114 - $422
Members – $479
Non-Members – N/AMembers - $299
Non-Members – N/ASeptember 24 and after
Members – FREE
Non-Members - $75
Members - $109 - $406
Non-Members - $142 - $528
Members - $599
Non-Members – N/A
Not Available
Register at www.cedia.net/expo.