Round 1 Early-Bird Discounts for CEDIA EXPO End Aug 2

CEDIA has revealed that early-bird discounts for CEDIA EXPO 2013 will end at 5 p.m. PDT Friday, August 2.



Attendees who register prior to the early-bird deadline will save 40 percent. Attendees will have the opportunity to save 20 percent until September 23.

CEDIA EXPO will offer education and training focused on both the technical and business sides of the industry, opportunities to get certified, and emerging trends and technology that will shape the way home technology professionals do business now and in the future.

The show will be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver September 25-28 (show floor open September 26-28). The chart below shows potential savings opportunities available through early registration:

Tradeshow Access

CEDIA Training

Courses

(a la carte)

Members Only

Training PassMembers Only

Networking Pass

On or before August 2

40% off

Members – FREE

Non-Members – $45

Members – $65 - $244

Non-Members – $85 - $317Members – $359

Non-Members – N/A

Members - $299

Non-Members – N/A

August 3 – September 23

20% offMembers – FREE

Non-Members –$60

Members – $ 87 - $325

Non-Members – $114 - $422

Members – $479

Non-Members – N/AMembers - $299

Non-Members – N/ASeptember 24 and after

Members – FREE

Non-Members - $75

Members - $109 - $406

Non-Members - $142 - $528

Members - $599

Non-Members – N/A

Not Available



Register at www.cedia.net/expo.