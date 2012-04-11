Chief Introduces RackBuilder Delivered

Chief has introduced RackBuilder Delivered, a unique program that configures and delivers Chief rack systems preloaded to a users’ specifications.

Customers can quickly build a custom rack configuration using Chief’s online, newly renovated RackBuilder application. Orders are then processed, preloaded and repackaged in Chief’s warehouse, and shipped to the customer.

"I specify racks every day, and Chief’s RackBuilder tool made it easy," said Lou Dollenger, vice president of sales engineering for Nelson White Systems, Inc. "The RackBuilder Delivered program is well thought out. It certainly makes it easier than having to hunt through different boxes, take the parts out of the packaging, throw out the packaging, find the rack screws and then, finally, mount the parts."

The program is now available to all Chief customers, without any additional charge. In addition to the convenience and time savings, the final configuration reduces the amount of packaging used in shipping, and the amount of packaging that the customer is responsible for disposing of or recycling.

"It’s exciting to get this program launched to our customers," said Steve Durkee, president of commercial products. "We’ve spent hundreds of hours and over a year in development talking to customers and integrating this industry first process through our entire facility. Everyone from product development to logistics to customer service has been actively involved in the process. It’s part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring we are the easiest company to do business with. Knowing we can save our customers up to an hour on a common installation is extremely rewarding."

A key component of RackBuilder Delivered is the online application, RackBuilder. The tool allows customers to visually configure their custom rack solutions online, and generates a load diagram that can be used for ordering.

One of the main features in the new application is the smart logic that guides users in product selections and compatibilities as they build. Other enhancements include drag-and-drop editing, the ability to save and email configurations, a third-party components compatibility database, access to MSRP pricing, and a SpecBuilder automated collection option that gathers all necessary DWG, CAD and related documents.

"The new RackBuilder tool provides a lot more functionality for our customers," said Rob Zurn, Lead Product Manager for Chief rack solutions. "Built-in notifications alert users if an accessory or third-party component won’t work in the chosen rack, or if they run out of U-spaces during the building process. The application then allows users to easily go back to the previous step, swap out thier selections and keep building. Based on customer feedback during development, this type of logic and flexibility is essential and we’re excited to introduce it."

The program is now available at chiefmfg.com or chiefmfg.com/rackbuilder.