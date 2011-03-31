StarTech.com Digital Signage Broadcaster and Receiver

- StarTech.com, manufacturer of connectivity and technology parts has announced the release of the DS Series Digital Signage Broadcaster (DS128) and Digital Signage Receiver (DSRXL), which can be used to extend high resolution VGA video and stereo audio over Cat5 Ethernet cable at distances up to 300m (900ft).
- The broadcaster and receiver also provide centralized operation of connected devices such as A/V receivers and display panels, over a serial connection extended to each monitor/equipment location. The release of the DS Series broadcaster and receiver coincides with and will be on display at InfoComm 2010 Exhibition (June 9-11, 2010).
- “The DS Series is the perfect solution for anyone wanting to run VGA video over Cat5 cabling in a digital signage application” said John Mardinly, Product Manager for StarTech.com. “The DS Series offers a Java software utility that allows users to take control of signal distribution, display panels and other connected devices over a serial or LAN connection from any platform (Windows, Mac, Linux). Plus, you can fine tune the image or control audio volume over the RS-232 connection, making it easier to consolidate device control.”
- “Used together, the digital signage broadcaster and receiver also offer a very scalable method of distributing audio and video signals” said Mardinly. “Each DSRXL receiver can be daisy chained with up to four additional receivers and provides two VGA ports for additional remote displays. In total, this allows users to connect and control up to 80 monitors from a single location”.
- Features of the DS Series Digital Signage Distribution Broadcaster and Receiver include:
- · DSNet Manager Java-based software, allows Local Area Network users to access each receiver for easy system configuration, image quality adjustment and turning video on/off
- · Optimum scalability, allowing up to 80 displays to be connected to the same DS128 8-port broadcast unit (using multiple receiver units)
- · Support for high definition video resolutions @ 100m/300ft distance, ideal for high definition content
- · Maximum extension distance of 300m/900ft when daisy chaining a maximum of 5 DSRXL receivers
- The DS Series is comprised of:
- The DS128 8 Port VGA over Cat5 Digital Signage Broadcaster with RS232 & Audio MSRP: $599.99 (USD)
- The DSRXL VGA over Cat5 Digital Signage Receiver for DS128 with RS232 & Audio MSRP: $399.99 (USD)
- StarTech.com’s DS Series Digital Signage Broadcaster and receiver are available from leading technology resellers including CDW, Dell, PC Connection, and Insight and will also be distributed by Ingram Micro, Tech Data, D&H and SYNNEX.
- For more information: Andrew Stephen at 1-800-265-1844 ext. 1248 or astephen@startech.com
