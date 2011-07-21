GC Pro Launches Sterling Mic Giveaway

Westlake Village, CA--Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro) has launched its latest online sweepstakes at gcpro.com.

GC Pro's new contest features a Sterling ST69 Multi-Pattern Tube Condenser Microphone.

The new contest, featuring a Sterling ST69 Multi-Pattern Tube Condenser Microphone, is now live and will run through September 30, shortly after which a new contest will begin.

Several times a year, GC Pro management selects one particular product from a high-end gear manufacturer to feature on the website and give away as that sweepstakes prize. This latest contest features a Sterling ST69 microphone, a $1199.00 value. A combination of new and traditional technology, blended with Sterling’s Disk Resonator system, yields wide frequency response and quick transient response without sacrificing warmth and tone. And its precision-machined, brushed stainless-steel finish complements the ST69's technical brilliance.

Greg Riggs, Sterling product manager, said, “Sterling proudly sponsors GC Pro’s sweepstakes contest with an ST69 Tube Condenser microphone package. The ST69 studio microphone is equally suitable for a variety of projects from major label work to serious home recording.”