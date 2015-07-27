KanexPro Announces 4K Ultra HDBaseT Matrix Switchers

The What: KanexPro announces the 4K Ultra HDBaseT Matrix Series, a line of video solutions with reliable HD video signal supporting 4K resolutions. The new line of KanexPro technology will provide integrators with the right hardware to deliver video distribution solutions that dispense 4K content throughout the home, education, or corporate atmosphere.

The What Else: The KanexPro 4K Ultra HDBaseT Matrix Series is HDCP compliant and designed for mid-scale projects, which require common digital connections, equivalent to Thunderbolt, DVI, and Display Port, connected to the HDMI input of the HDBaseT Matrix Switchers. The HDBaseT Matrix Switchers extend remotely at distances of 70 meters (230 feet) providing full HD 1080p/60 or up to 40 meters (131 feet) delivering pure, reliable and uncompressed 4K content over HDBaseT. The 4K HDBaseT switchers is available in 4x4, 6x6, and 8x8 combinations. The 4K HDBaseT 4x4 Matrix Switcher features two HDMI mirrored outputs designed for routing 4K/UHD applications, while the 4K HDBaseT 6x6 Switcher features three HDMI mirrored outputs, and the 8x8 Switcher features four HDMI mirrored outputs. All three boast a bandwidth of 10.2 Gbps and a resolution range of 1080p/60 and 4K UHD.