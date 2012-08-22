AVocation Introduces Mountain Series Digital Audio Matrix

AVocation Systems, Inc. has introduced the Mountain Series 8x8 HDMI with 16x16 Analog/Digital Audio Matrix (HX-0808HA/16).

The HX-0808HA/16 is the first digital matrix from AVocation Systems to include sixteen independently routable analog and digital audio inputs and outputs with volume control.

Living rooms, kitchens, media rooms, businesses, offices and even outdoor spaces require enhanced HDMI connectivity options as users request the same content in every room, without performance loss. Reliable HDMI switching and routing is critical to meeting this demand. The new HX-0808HA/16 delivers whether an end user is watching one source but listening to another or routing a single source to multiple displays.

"Limitations are frustrating when you just want to enjoy music or video without interruption," said AVocation Systems marketing manager Trent Mulligan. "Like with all our HDMI matrix products and accessories, we set out to create a reliable solution for common installer problems, while giving end users the functionality they crave. HDMI and audio switching may not be the flashiest technology, but people sure notice when it's not working properly."

Each of the eight HDMI, 16 analog audio (RCA), and 16 digital audio (RCA) inputs and outputs can be simultaneously or independently routed, providing enough distribution flexibility for the most demanding AV set-ups. The product's internal management of HDCP keys and EDID's ensures reliable and low latency switch times. The AVocation Systems matrix also takes signals from single key cable boxes out to multiple displays.

AVocation System's Mountain Series 8x8 HDMI with 16x16 Analog/Digital is compatible with HDMI 1.4 and has support for 3-D content, all while providing up to 36-bit deep color with resolutions up to 1080p 60Hz pixel rates (225 MHz). Control options are IP, RS-232, USB, and Infrared. HDCP 1.1 compliant, the matrix is rack mountable (ears included) and consumes two rack units. AVocation Systems is also an ISPCS Plugfest Participant with a demonstrated commitment to interoperability.