Clear-Com Distributes Optocore Interfaces

Clear-Com is now offering Optocore digital fibre and SANE CAT5 network interfaces for real-time audio, intercom, and data distribution.

These products are a direct result of a strategic joint development partnership with Optocore GmbH. The first Clear-Com-Optocore devices, V3R-FX-INTERCOM for Clear-Com and the X6R-FX-INTERCOM for Clear-Com, will be featured on the Clear-Com stand at IBC 2011 (Stand 10.D29a.)

The V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM are intercom interfaces for the Optocore distribution networks based on the Optocore and SANE (Synchronous Audio Network plus Ethernet) technology platforms. The Optocore dual redundant fibre-ring-based network can transport up to 1024 channels of 48 kHz sampled digital audio or can be reallocated to route data and video signals simultaneously with multi-directional audio. The SANE platform is based on CAT5 cabling, which carries up to 64 channels of very low latency digital audio and a redundant pair operating at the standard 100Mbit Ethernet. By using a ring topology, SANE is fault tolerant like the Optocore fibre-based solution and supports up to 24 interface nodes.

“Optocore and SANE together enable the V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM devices to deliver a highly reliable, flexible and cost-effective solution for broadcast and live performance productions,” said Simon Browne, senior product manager at Clear-Com. “These devices seamlessly integrate intelligent intercom systems – for a production of any size and across any number of locations – with the other analog or digital audio, data and/or video signals over a fully redundant fibre or CAT5 cables.”

Today, Clear-Com’s Hybrid Network, which consists of Eclipse matrices at the core, extends intercom capabilities to an integrated network of user control panels, wireless beltpacks, 2-wire party lines and Intercom-over-IP applications. When operating over the Optocore network using the V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM devices, intercom audio from the Hybrid Network can be efficiently routed to intercom panels at any remote network location, with the added benefits of dual redundancy, ultra-low latency and high bandwidth.