Cambridge Sound Management Introduces Qt 100 Sound Masking System

Cambridge Sound Management, LLC (CSM), a provider of sound masking systems, recently introduced the Qt 100, the newest addition to the Qt Quiet Technology product family.



Manufactured in the United States, the Qt 100 is a fully integrated sound masking generator, controller and amplifier. This new control module is for smaller workspaces of up to 12,000 sq. ft. (1,115 sq. m).

The release of the Qt 100 reaffirms CSM’s leadership position in providing cost-effective, energy efficient, and intelligently engineered sound masking systems that deliver optimal acoustical performance. The Qt 100 is based on the same platform as the Qt 200 and Qt 600, establishing a common environment for straightforward Qt control module installation regardless of the size of the space.

“Organizations are under constant pressure to improve productivity, and ensuring that staff, patients, and customers are not distracted and assured of privacy is a key element for improving performance and comfort,” said Danny Barr, vice president of sales at CSM. “With the inclusion of the new Qt 100 Bluetooth setup capabilities, we continue to innovate by deploying new technologies to ensure dealers and customers are able to install and use our systems unobtrusively, easily and simply.”

Qt Quiet Technology sound masking systems provide a discrete background sound, similar to airflow, to reduce distractions, increase speech privacy, and improve productivity. Qt systems integrate paging and music functionality, making them a 3-in-1 complete solution for creating better acoustic environments. Sound masking is deployed in a variety of environments including corporate offices, health care facilities, government and military installations, finance, legal, hospitality, and retail spaces, as well as venues and event facilities.