K-Array Goes for Gold at Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Gangneung Ice Arena was built for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics as the venue for the figure skating and short track speed skating competitions. With a seating capacity is 12,000, the Gangneung Ice Arena houses two 60m x 30m ice rinks for competition and training respectively.

Reaching four floors aboveground in height, Olympic organizers were in need of audio system that was precise and powerful for both the audience and athletes.

South Korean distributors, Soundus were tasked with providing the perfect speaker with accurate coverage. They designed a system of Python-KP52 line arrays, chosen for its maximum clarity and definition and ability to provide continuous, even coverage that reaches the last bleacher in the stands.

KEquipped with Pure Array Technology (PAT), the Python has no crossover points in the voice range and no reflex ports. Only the closely-spaced, full-range 3" identical sound sources are responsible for the Python's true line array characteristics. It shows a perfect phase response both in the near and in the far fields making this compact column speaker the perfect solution to uniformly cover the stadium seating in the arena.

56 Python line arrays were installed horizontally throughout the bleachers to satisfying spectators with accurate audio without obstructing the view of the competitions. Olympic organizers were equally pleased with the installation: "The sound is better than ever and we are really pleased with the result."

