Panasonic for Digital Signage

Panasonic Solutions Company, has announced the LFT30, LFP30-Series and LF30-Series of Professional LCD Displays. These lines of LCD displays are, according to Panasonic, “built as reliable indoor and/or outdoor display solutions distinguished by high brightness, slim design, low power consumption, light weight and a wide range of professional features.”

The LFP30-Series is dustproof and water resistant to IP66* standards creating an ideal signage solution for outdoor and semi-outdoor locations. The LFP30-Series’ aluminum cabinet provides corrosion-resistance and tempered front glass gives additional strength. As a result of these standard features, the device can be deployed without the need for additional protective casing.

These characteristics make the LFP30-Series perfect for a number of environments including open-air restaurants, shopping malls, public transportation hubs, factories sports facilities and quick-serve restaurants as well as a diverse range of applications including advertising, menus, schedules, production line control, store guides and route guides. The LFP30-Series will be available in October 2011 as the 42-inch TH-42LFP30W and the 47-inch TH-47LFP30W.

The 47” TH-47LFT30W, combines high brightness (1.500 cd/m2 (*2)), integrated touchscreen capabilities, trans-reflective technology and a forced-air cooling system that allow the display to be used even in direct sunlight. These features create the ideal signage solution for applications that require a fast, accurate, reliable touch response, including interactive kiosks (e.g., in stadiums, tourism centers); public way finders (e.g. throughout public transportation facilities, theme parks, retail centers) and for interactive outdoor advertising. The device, certified with an IP53 rating, also has considerable resistance to both dust and water in most applications both indoors and outdoors. The TH-47LFT30W will be available in January 2012.

Both the LFP30-Series and the LFT30-Series includes a “Winter Mode” that ensures they can operate in temperatures as low as -4 Fahrenheit (-20 Celsius).

Additionally, the LF30-Series offers a wide viewing angle via an In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel and Eco mode, in which a light sensor detects the ambient light level and controls the brightness of the backlight accordingly. This maintains optimum display brightness and also helps to save energy by reducing the backlight power consumption. The LF30-Series also features Slot 2.0 function slot, allowing a customer to mount an optional board, expanding application possibilities for the professional display. The LF30-Series will be available in October as the 42-inch TH-42LF30U and the 47-inch TH-47LF30U.