Pacific Cabling Solutions to Distribute Atlona Products in Canada

Atlona wants to expand its presence in Canada and hopes that a new partnership with Pacific Cabling Solutions (PCS), a specialty distributor of connectivity products will serve that purpose. Under the agreement, PCS will distribute Atlona’s entire range of integration solutions across Canada.

Atlona's HDMI extenders featuring HDBaseT technology provide signal transmission to a distance of up to 328 feet (100 meters). PCS will now distribute Atlona’s entire range of products across Canada.

With locations and sales staff in Canada’s major metropolitan areas, PCS offers a complete line of audio, video, voice, data, security, and automation products. Partners include residential and commercial electronic system contractors, integrators, retailers, and incentive program providers.

“PCS prides itself on selecting partners that have a strong desire to support their distributors in the same way that we support our dealers,” said Rick Ganga, national sales manager, PCS Ltd. “With Atlona, we gain a flexible, innovative partner that is committed to excellence in addition to a portfolio of high-quality digital connectivity products that will keep our customers on the cutting edge.”