Atlona to Host AtlonaAcademy Webinar Training

Atlona announced that the company will be continuing its AtlonaAcademy online training program by hosting one-hour webinars on March 27 at 7 a.m. PST and March 28 at 12 p.m. PST.

The next AtlonaAcademy webinars will provide a comprehensive training on advanced HDBaseT technology and the benefits it brings to the integrator and consumer. The sessions will include an in-depth look at the Valens VS100 and VS010 chipsets and how Atlona adopts them into its products, digital signals routing through various transport formats, and much more. Attendees will also receive a sneak preview of upcoming Atlona products featuring HDBaseT technology.

The AtlonaAcademy webinar series is part of ongoing efforts by Atlona to provide customers, partners, and the industry as a whole with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to help increase business revenue, as well as providing in-depth understanding of new technologies that are driving industry innovation.

In addition to the webinar trainings, an AtlonaAcademy invitational regional training event will be held March 21 in Houston, Texas with Atlona distribution partner Electronic Custom Distributors Inc. (ECD). All AtlonaAcademy training events and services are offered free to Atlona partners and customers.

For more information and to register for AtlonaAcademy webinar trainings, visit atlona.com.