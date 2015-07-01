July 29 RoadShow New York City, Register Now

The NewBay Rental Staging Roadshow agenda is heating up for the event that will take place Wednesday, July 29th in New York City. Top New York video designers from Broadway and corporate staging, top creative execs from co-host Worldstage, and invited A-list video processing and projection providers are lined up. Registration is now open (click link below).

The Roadshow will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion (123 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011)– same location in Manhattan where in summer 2014 a highly successful and well-attended Roadshow took place. One of the country’s leading staging companies– Worldstage will co-host the event with NewBay again this year– so you know the venue and the technology on hand will be great.

Click here to Register



Here’s the Agenda for the RoadShow July 29, Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC:

• 9:00 – 10:00am:

Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

• 10:00am:

Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media; and Josh Weisberg, WorldStage

• 10:00 – 11:30am:

Content and Media Server Issues for Live Event Production– Special Panel Discussion. With special panelists Lars Pederson of Worldstage, coolux/Pandoras Box user Steve Gilbard of Theatrical Concepts, and some A-list Broadway video designers.

With a variety of Media Servers now available for live production, what do you need to be on top of the latest video server issues? New generation media servers have features such as support for many live inputs, a real time Media Engine, a Media Manager/Encoder (to stream a show to IP, real time, to a remote location), 3D mapping and warping, live masking, and timeline based editing, A special panel of staging pros led by WorldStage’s Lars Pederson will look at the latest developments.

And new for this Roadshow: top Broadway Video Designers will lead a discussion on Content– how they create, manage and manipulate content in a world where top staging companies are increasingly expected to understand the Content tools available and how to work with Content creators to get the show right.

• 11:30 – 12:30pm:

Next Generation Video Projection: 4K, new Laser Phosphor Projectors for the Staging market, pure Laser projectors, and more.

NewBay Media’s David Keene will lead a Panel of invited guests including some of the top New York video designers, and equipment manufactures, in an exploration of the fast moving developments in video projection as manufacturers release a whole new generation of new high-lumen projector offerings that are radical departures from the what the staging industry has seen to date.

• 12:30 – 1:30pm:

Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

• 1:15 – 1:30pm:

Manufacturer Training TBA

• 1:30 – 2:30pm:

The Digital and Business Culture at Live Events– Get Ready for Disruption

Midori Connolly has shown the industry new tools and Apps to stay ahead of the curve in the providing of interactive live events. She’ll show a few brand new ones. But more than that, Midori will brief attendees on new developments in business practices at venues and new live event strategies from clients that will change your world– be prepared if you are going to survive or thrive in the new live event landscape.

• 2:30 – 3:00pm:

Beyond IMAG: Video Issues for Live Event Production– Live Streaming, Video Event Archiving, and more

A special panel of staging pros will look at the latest developments as the industry increasingly uses new tools to export video (including HD video), live stream an event, to archive a copy of the visual elements of the event, and more.

• 3:00 – 3:20pm:

Manufacturer Training TBA

• 3:20 – 4pm:

Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

This includes mixer with invited Meeting Planner industry guests



