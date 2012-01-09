Audix Adds Drum Pack to Fusion Series

Audix has launched the FP QUAD drum mic pack, a cost effective alternative to the DP QUAD drum mic pack introduced in 2011.

The FP QUAD pack is designed for use in club, rehearsal, school, House of Worship, and home recording environments.

The Audix FP QUAD drum mic pack offers a combination of microphones needed to capture the depth and imaging of a full drum kit. Featuring the F6 dynamic microphone for kick drum, the F5 dynamic microphone for snare drum and two F9 condensers microphones for overhead applications, the FP QUAD effectively blends the miked sounds, accurately portraying the complete drum kit.

The F5 and F6 are high SPL (Sound Pressure Level), dynamic microphones designed for close miking and capturing the attack and percussive sound of the drums. The F5 mic reinforces the depth and snap of the snare while the F6 mic delivers lows through each strike of the kick drum.

The F9 pre-polarized, condenser microphone with its 14mm gold sputtered diaphragm, is ideal for overhead applications. Depending upon the position, the F9 mic will pick up the high hats, tom fills, cymbals and ambiance of the entire drum kit. Utilization of these two overhead mics will capture the transient sounds, tonality and comprehensive balance of the kit, according to Audix.

Audix has also created a demonstration video for the FP QUAD. This video illustrates precise set up requirements for each individual mic complete with detailed examples of the four mics working in tandem to create a full, natural sound for both live and recording applications. The video, available at audixusa.com, defines the significance behind drummers maintaining control of their sound; the drummer is able to mic their kit to deliver the precise sound they want the audience to hear.

The FP QUAD drum pack includes a stand adapter for each mic as well as a DFLEX rim mount clip for use with the f5 on the snare drum. Packaged in a heavy duty, aluminum carrying case, the FP QUAD pack is available through authorized Audix dealers at a list price of $525.