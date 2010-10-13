Klipsch LightSpeaker LED-Audio Speaker Receives Second U.S. Patent

- INDIANAPOLIS, IN—Klipsch is announcing today the second patent for the first-of-its-kind Klipsch LightSpeaker audio-lighting product. Five other patents are currently pending.
- The United States Patent Office recently awarded Kadence Designs with a utility patent for a single unit bulb that combines low-voltage LED lighting with sound and employs digital signal processing (DSP), which produces enhanced sound and compensates for the LightSpeaker’s size and location once installed (Patent No. US 7817016). The Klipsch LightSpeaker product received its first patent from the United States Patent Office in May 2009 for its low-voltage LED lighting and sound that can be recessed into a ceiling lighting fixture (Patent No. 7535341).
- “The LightSpeaker product has been a very exciting venture for the entire Klipsch team,” said Paul Jacobs, president of Klipsch. “As the sole U.S. distributor for the product, we could not be happier with the many innovative components and technologies that are now responsible for wirelessly streaming high-quality audio throughout homes across the country.”
- Announced in January 2010 to much fanfare at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Klipsch LightSpeaker is the first product of its kind to combine efficient LED lighting and wireless ambient sound into a single unit that installs like a light bulb. The LightSpeaker system is able to deliver music wirelessly via a standalone controller. Once a music source, such as a laptop, iPod, or CD player, is connected to the controller, it wirelessly sends the sound to the LightSpeaker. The controller’s 2.4GHz wireless technology accommodates up to eight LightSpeaker products, equaling stereo sound in multiple rooms. Two music sources can be connected to the controller to establish two separate listening zones. The controller or remote controls the sources, zones, lighting levels and volume.
- Not only was the LightSpeaker engineered to provide a unique, wireless audio solution, but it also presents energy savings upon implementation. Its dimmable LED bulb is rated for 40,000 hours of use and can last over 15 years. It also reduces daily lighting expenses by 80 percent, using 10 watts to produce light that’s bright enough to replace up to a 65 watt bulb. Unlike incandescent bulbs, the LightSpeaker LED bulb contains no mercury or halogen gases and produces almost no heat.