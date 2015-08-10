Jennifer Arani Hosts Workshop at CorpComm Expo

Jennifer Arani, Digital Signage Coordinator, Farmer’s Insurance Group, will present a two-part hands-on workshop session Wednesday, Sept. 30 seminar at 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. at the inaugural CorpComm Expo educational conference taking place Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2015, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Arani’s two-part hands-on workshop, entitled, “Building Corporate Messages for Digital Signage,” will take a look at corporate digital signage, best practices for building content, and a back-to-basics training for message strategy, specifically a review of:



Digital signage best practices.

Graphic design best practices for digital signage on corporate campuses.

Return on Objectives v Return on Investment.

For more information about CorpComm Expo or to register to attend this or any other

educational session at the event go to http://www.corpcommexpo.com.