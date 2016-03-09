JBL Professional by HARMAN Introduces HiQnet Performance Manager 2.0

JBL Professional by HARMAN has released JBL HiQnet Performance Manager 2.0 software, in order to simplify and streamline the process of configuring and controlling live sound reinforcement systems. Featuring a redesigned interface, accelerated workflows, and time-saving features, Performance Manager 2.0 facilitates automation while monitoring and controlling live sound reinforcement systems.

Performance Manager software is designed for networked audio systems. Performance Manager enables engineers to work through each stage of system configuration one step at a time. An interface guides the operator through each specific function and provides clearly defined goals for each stage of the setup. Once system setup and configuration are complete, Performance Manager provides an interface for seamless system control and monitoring.

“Performance Manager 2.0 delivers a highly refined user interface that’s designed to meet the specific requirements of touring and live performance sound systems,” said George Georgallis, product manager, tour sound systems, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “The release of version 2.0 builds on all the great features from the first version of Performance Manager while improving on the user experience, speed and ease of use. Version 2.0 also sets the foundation for future versions of Performance Manager that will bring new and innovative features to our software platform while allowing for a whole new range of possibilities.”

Version 2.0 introduces a number of key features, including a new drag-and-drop speaker preset selection. Any speaker can be dragged-and-dropped to any amplifier channel, and Performance Manager will create the custom preset configuration in the background. Additionally, JBL Line Array Calculator (LAC) integration has been improved and now offers the ability to import an array created in LAC into Performance Manager with just one step. All circuiting information, level, and EQ adjustments developed in LAC transfer to Performance Manager and then to the amplifiers without having to manually move the parameters over from one software program to the other.