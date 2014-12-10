JB&A Distributes Adder Technology

Adder Technology, manufacturer of high performance keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) products, will distribute its products through JB&A. Part of this distribution agreement involves ordering and fulfillment of Adder’s connectivity products through the CDW website. Adder’s media networks, extenders, and keyboard, video and mouse switch solutions, including the AdderLink Infinity, will be immediately available through CDW’s website.

For thirty years Adder has delivered IP-based high performance KVM (keyboard, video and mouse) solutions to the entire broadcast workflow chain, with unparalleled flexibility and reliability. Working with partners like Adder and CDW, JB&A is able to customize end-to-end workflow solutions to meet the evolving needs of the media and broadcasting industries throughout North America.

"Including Adder’s products on the CDW website will not only elevate the Adder brand, but will make its products more widely available," said Jeff Burgess, JB&A CEO. "JB&A is well positioned to manage the fulfillment and delivery of Adder products ordered through this new channel."