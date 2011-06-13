Almo Named LG VCS Distributor

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV has been chosen as an LG Video Conferencing System (VCS) distributor by LG Electronics USA Inc.

Along with supplying LG’s full line of video teleconferencing products, Almo has enlisted the expertise of Brawn Consulting to provide partners with technical support on the LG VCS line. As part of the agreement, Almo is also offering partners an LG VCS demo program as well as access to three working demo rooms located in Almo’s Baltimore, New York, and Philadelphia offices.

“Today’s video teleconferencing systems are more affordable, and easier to operate and maintain,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo. “However, these systems still require expertise for proper installation. Our partners are expanding their capabilities to include video teleconferencing so it’s critical that we are able to supply these systems. We take our role as an LG VCS distributor very seriously, which is why we’ve contracted with Brawn Consulting to help resellers and integrators with technical support. We will also run an ongoing series of webinars and other training courses on video teleconferencing to ensure our partners can be as successful and profitable as possible in this area.”

LG VCS products will make their debut on Almo’s E4 AV networking and training tour coming to Chicago and New York this fall. Almo will offer two InfoComm CTS-certified courses on video teleconferencing: one focused on entering the market segment and the other designed for those already in the market who are looking to expand existing video teleconferencing systems. These courses will be offered online and on the E4 AV Tour.

Almo also offers LG’s complete family of commercial flat panels, projectors, and accessories for digital signage and other professional audiovisual applications.