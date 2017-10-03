IT Helps Drive UX in AV—NYC AV/IT Leadership Summit Keynote Announced

NEW YORK, NY (October 2, 2017) – The AV/IT Leadership Summit, being held in NYC November 9-10th, sets the stage and indelibly solidifies AV/IT convergence with its opening keynote, IT Helps Drive UX in AV, delivered by Jeffrey Fairbanks, Global Head of IT Operations, AV & Media Technology for Bloomberg.

Jeffrey Fairbanks, Global Head of IT Operations, AV & Media Technology, Bloomberg

“Many would look at Fairbanks’ title and assume he is only concerned about the ones and zeros of how AV impacts the network,” said Cindy Davis, AV/IT Summit producer and editorial contributor to AV Technology magazine. "Think again."

During a recent conversation with Davis, Fairbanks said, “Context and data matters, but we can’t lose sight of the end user experience.”

In his keynote, IT Helps Drive UX in AV, Fairbanks will examine the AV/IT ecosystem and forecast the next-level of AV/IT for user-focused solutions. "UC is not a product but the confluence of IT/AV technologies informed by UX first, last and always,” he said.

This isn’t speculation, Fairbanks has walked-the-walk. The IT Operations Group within the Information Systems Group (Infosys) at Bloomberg supports nearly 19,000 employees, 28,000 PCs, more than 120,000 network connections, and 500,000 guests in 73 countries around the world through the designing, deploying, and supporting of Bloomberg’s internal IT systems. Fairbanks has been responsible for building an international, award-winning global AV team supporting 4,900-plus VIP events annually, and managing more than 8,000 digital signage assets across the world.

Fairbanks domain comprises the global corporate service desk, global technician deployment, end user hardware installation and support, management / distribution and licensing of 400-plus software titles, global mobile technology strategy / support and carrier relationship, business intelligence, incident response, and global AV services. He was instrumental in the creation of a centralized AV management portal distilling the enterprise AV landscape into a single management dashboard.

Fairbanks is a subject matter expert in corporate audio visual and communication systems. He was voted Bloomberg's global manager of the year in 2015 and he was named AV Magazine's Audio Visual Professional of the Year in 2017.

Join us as Fairbanks passionately and candidly connects AV and IT domains.

