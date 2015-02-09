ISE Product Preview: eyevis Slim Cubes

Audiovisual company eyevis will unveil the slimmest rear projection cubes available for the first time at ISE 2015.

The company touts the cube's low depth and easy install as new features that will separate the product from the rest of offerings presented at ISE this year. With a depth of only 422 mm, the new Slim-Cubes are incredibly space-saving. The Slim-Cubes can also be mounted directly on a wall without a substructure—there is no need for space behind the Cubes for ventilation, service-access, or support structure.The easy-handling concept with front-support enables a quick and easy setup and increases the operational reliability thanks to reduced downtimes during maintenance. The company will show its new Slim-Cubes at ISE, from February 10-12 in Amsterdam, at stand 2C66.