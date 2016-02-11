ISE 2016 is Already Breaking Records

ISE 2016 is on course to set new records across the board. Already, the number of pre-registered visitors is ahead of the same time last year, which eventually saw just under 60,000 came through the doors. Events like the Smart Building Conference, Audio Forum, Sports Venue Technology Summit and the Capital Summit saw pre-registrations ahead of their 2015 equivalents.

This year, the number of exhibitors topped 1,100, with over 200 of them at the RAI for the first time. Unsurprisingly, that meant that ISE covered more square metres of floor space than even last year. In terms of education opportunities, again, there were more than ever before, with over 150 sessions in the four Show Floor Theatres alone, as well as the classes offered by CEDIA and InfoComm, among others.

ISE 2016 also saw new records set in terms of press conferences, with one or more taking place every hour throughout the first two days and beyond. In turn, that meant that new product announcements were everywhere, with exhibitors taking the opportunity to reach the widest possible audience. It seemed that wherever you looked, companies were announcing new relationships or announcing major business wins.

The next two days will see high levels of activity continuing, culminating in the FRDY@ISE visitor and exhibitor engagement programme. Go to the ISE website for full details.

